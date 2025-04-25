Contrasting Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) & Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perfect Moment and Lululemon Athletica”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Perfect Moment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.75 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.75 Lululemon Athletica $10.59 billion 3.08 $1.55 billion $14.70 18.41

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perfect Moment and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Lululemon Athletica 17.05% 42.16% 25.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perfect Moment and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lululemon Athletica 2 9 19 1 2.61

Perfect Moment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 518.56%. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $372.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

Risk & Volatility

Perfect Moment has a beta of -3.46, suggesting that its share price is 446% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Perfect Moment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perfect Moment

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.