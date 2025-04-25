CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWV. Melius initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 in the last three months.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.