CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRWV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 over the last 90 days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.