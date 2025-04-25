Cormark Has Positive Outlook of BCE FY2025 Earnings

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BCE by 623.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,398,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $87,643,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,953 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,569,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,692,000 after buying an additional 2,706,839 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,292,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,465,000 after buying an additional 2,322,474 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 2,291.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

