Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COYA stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COYA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 551,725 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

