Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,958.99 ($66.15) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($68.69). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,130 ($68.43), with a volume of 84,752 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Cranswick Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,922.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,960.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($66.84), for a total value of £350,770 ($467,880.49). 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

