Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,958.99 ($66.15) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($68.69). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,130 ($68.43), with a volume of 84,752 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st.
In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,011 ($66.84), for a total value of £350,770 ($467,880.49). 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.
Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.
