Critical Review: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28% Baxter International -5.05% 16.67% 4.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Baxter International 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PolyPid and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 326.07%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $38.56, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Baxter International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Baxter International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.97) -0.54 Baxter International $10.64 billion 1.47 -$649.00 million ($1.28) -23.75

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PolyPid beats Baxter International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.