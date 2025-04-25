CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.94 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.