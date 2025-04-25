Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Cytek Biosciences worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 242,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 80,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $489.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTKB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 price objective on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

