DA Davidson Estimates Bank of Hawaii Q2 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 548,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $27,495,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

