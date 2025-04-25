DA Davidson Expects Stronger Earnings for Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $11.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.31.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

WTFC opened at $111.38 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $27,088,465.14. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

