DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Price

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.38.

MANH opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.51.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

