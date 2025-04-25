DA Davidson Predicts BancFirst’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BancFirst has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $589,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,820. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

