Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $513.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $513.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.21.

DE opened at $463.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.06 and a 200-day moving average of $445.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

