Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,504 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $4,283,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

DNN stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

