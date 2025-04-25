Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107,603 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Denny’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 251,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 274,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Denny’s by 2,820.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,608,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denny’s by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn acquired 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,423.28. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelli Valade bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,806 shares in the company, valued at $989,094.78. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

