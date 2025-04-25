Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

