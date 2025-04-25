Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 905.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

