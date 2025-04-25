Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5,126.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

