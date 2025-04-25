Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.55 and traded as high as $38.06. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 913,047 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,153,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 139,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

