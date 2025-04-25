Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $487.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.38. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

