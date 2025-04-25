Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.48.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $487.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.38. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 69.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

