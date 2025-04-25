Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.01.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

