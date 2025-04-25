Dudley Capital Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average is $207.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.