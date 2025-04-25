Edison Inv. Res Has Positive View of TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.00.

WPM stock opened at C$113.88 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$70.56 and a 12 month high of C$120.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$106.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

