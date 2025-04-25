El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 214,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

