Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.8 %

ELAN opened at $9.45 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.