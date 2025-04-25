Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,032,740 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after acquiring an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after purchasing an additional 270,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after purchasing an additional 360,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

