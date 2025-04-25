Elevance Health FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $34.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.57. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion.

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.44.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $429.08 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,447,000 after buying an additional 115,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

