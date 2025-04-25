Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 173,965 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $101,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $602,629.77. The trade was a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

