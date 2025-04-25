Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,370.22. This represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $5.67 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

