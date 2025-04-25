Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Encore Capital Group worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.