Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.64 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,090,714 shares changing hands.

Enteq Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of £2.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.64.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.