Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 1,006.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of BKAG opened at $41.83 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

