Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,426 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,460,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

