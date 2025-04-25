Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,217 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,803,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $19,520,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,002,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

HAE stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

