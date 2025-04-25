Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,987 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 184,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $17.87 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

