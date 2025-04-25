Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,751 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 488.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

