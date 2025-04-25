Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of XPRO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $966.51 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.