Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 90,920 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $68,781.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,765.70. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $23.26 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

