Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.34 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

