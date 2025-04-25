Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $57.94 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

