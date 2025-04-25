Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

