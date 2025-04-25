Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 417,067 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter.

MHD stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

