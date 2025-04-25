Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.