Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 203.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 410,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.