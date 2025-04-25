Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,757 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLOI stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.21.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

