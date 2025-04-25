Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after buying an additional 761,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after buying an additional 777,767 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.59 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.