Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

