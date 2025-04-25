Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,278,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $55,802,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,234,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DY. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

DY stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.76. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

